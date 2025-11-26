Bates (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The Kentucky product didn't practice Wednesday and has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest after sustaining an apparent ankle injury in the Week 12 win over the Raiders. Bates has appeared in seven games for the Jets and Browns this season, failing to record an offensive stat across 70 total snaps (41 on offense, 29 on special teams).