Bates (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bates was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant Friday. He is now ready to play Sunday against the Bears for the first time since Week 12 versus the Raiders. The 26-year-old has had minimal impact on offense when healthy this season, hauling in two receptions on two targets for 23 yards in five games played (three with the Texans and two with the Browns).