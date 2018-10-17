Coach Hue Jackson said Perriman could have a significant role Sunday in Tampa Bay, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Perriman's track record doesn't inspire any confidence, but it wouldn't be crazy to give him a shot when the other options are Damion Ratley and Da'Mari Scott. With Rashard Higgins (knee) expected to miss another game and Antonio Callaway struggling to do anything with his targets, the Browns are awfully thin at wide receiver behind top option Jarvis Landry. Jackson noted that Perriman looked good Wednesday during his first practice with the team. The 2015 first-round pick was signed to a contract Saturday.