Browns' Breshad Perriman: Gains 26 yards
Perriman hauled in both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.
Perriman has been targeted in all seven of his games with the Browns this season, though he has only surpassed two targets once. The 25-year-old wideout has eight receptions for 107 yards on the season, but doesn't figure to be a key piece of the offense going forward.
