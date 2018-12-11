Perriman caught both of his targets for a team-leading 81 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over Carolina.

Cleveland's first play on offense went for a 66-yard gain as Baker Mayfield connected with Perriman on a deep pass down the left sideline. Perriman was able to break away from his defender and Mayfield delivered a perfect pass that would've been a touchdown had Perriman not fallen down just short of the goal line. Perriman was on the field for just 19 offensive snaps, and though he doesn't figure to see much more involvement going forward, he still managed to show he's capable of making the big play.