Perriman caught one pass on two targets for 31 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

For the second straight week, Perriman made an impact on the first drive of the game when Baker Mayfield found him for a 31-yard touchdown. While the duo have connected on two deep passes in the last two weeks, Perriman's involvement on the offense remains limited. Still, he has shown he has the ability for the big play, and Mayfield isn't afraid to chuck it deep to him. Perriman will look to find the end zone for the second time in 2018 against the Bengals in Week 16.