Perriman failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers.

Perriman played just nine offensive snaps, as he continues to be buried on the depth chart. The Browns signed Perriman in order to provide much-needed depth to their receiving corps, but so far it's Damion Ratley who's being utilized. Perriman's role could shrink even smaller if Cleveland lands a wideout before the trade deadline.