Browns' Breshad Perriman: Picked up by Browns
The Browns signed Perriman to a contract Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, spent his first three seasons in Baltimore. He has worked out with several teams since getting cut by the Ravens prior to the season kicking off, but nothing stuck until now. With Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) out for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Perriman is expected to provide depth at at receiver.
