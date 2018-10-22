Perriman caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Perriman made his debut with the Browns on Sunday, and while he played just 11 offensive snaps, he still managed to come away with a reception. The Browns are desperately struggling at receiver depth, meaning Perriman could begin to see more opportunities going forward. The 25-year-old is in his fourth season and has 44 receptions for 582 yards in his career.