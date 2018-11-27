Perriman hauled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.

Though Perriman played over half of Cleveland's offensive snaps, he struggled to get involved, as is evident by his lowly one target. He seems to have leaped over Rashard Higgins on the receiver depth chart, but he's just not involved enough to merit a roster spot in the majority of fantasy formats.

