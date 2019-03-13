The Browns and Perriman mutually agreed to cancel their plan to sign a contract, and the Buccaneers have agreed to sign Perriman to the same one-year, $4 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Not long after the Browns trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham was reported Tuesday, rumors stirred that Perriman wanted out of Cleveland after agreeing to a contract earlier in the day. The Browns granted his wishes. Perriman will likely fill in as the No. 3 wideout in Tampa Bay behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin