Perriman caught two of six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed twice for nine yards.

Perriman, despite being on the field for just 35 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, finished third on the team in targets. This comes a game after he finished without a catch in Week 9. The former first-round pick has three catches for 42 yards on the year.