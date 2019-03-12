Browns' Breshad Perriman: Staying in Cleveland
Perriman is re-signing with the Browns on a one-year, $4 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2015 first-round pick finally looked comfortable in the NFL late last season, catching 16 of 25 targets for 340 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Browns. His shaky track record and smallish contract suggest Perriman will need to battle for snaps, but he should at least be a lock for the 53-man roster, with potential to make an impact downfield even if his playing time is limited. For the time being, Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins represent Perriman's primary competition for the Nos. 2 and 3 spots at wide receiver behind Jarvis Landry.
