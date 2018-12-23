Perriman hauled in two of four targets, posting 76 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals.

Perriman has been a downfield threat for Cleveland this season, averaging an unreal 22.7 yards per catch (albeit, on a modest 13 receptions). The fourth-year man is beginning to resemble the first-round talent Baltimore thought it was bringing on with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 Draft. He has a catch of 30-plus yards in three straight games, and a catch of 17-plus yards in six of his past seven appearances. A Week 17 matchup against his former team carries potential to buck that trend, with the Ravens allowing an NFL-low 6.1 yards per attempt this season.