Browns' Breshad Perriman: To make Cleveland debut Week 7
Perriman is listed as active Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Coach Hue Jackson hinted at a more active role in the offense for Perriman this week, and an active status is the first step in that idea coming to fruition. It will be the Cleveland debut for Perriman, who was dealt to the Browns prior to their Week 6 matchup. While the role itself remains a bit uncertain, it's an exceptional matchup for Perriman against a Tampa Bay defense that has surrendered 355.8 passing yards per game -- by far the worst mark in the league. Even with a favorable matchup, Perriman will likely remain behind fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway on the wide receiver depth chart, with tight end David Njoku and running back Duke Johnson also in the mix for targets in the passing game.
