Perriman caught both of his targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 28-16 win against the Falcons.

Perriman played only 13 offensive snaps, but made them count with two catches. He remains buried on the depth chart, though he did out-snap Damion Ratley, which comes as a new development. Barring an injury to either Jarvis Landry or Antonio Callaway, however, Perriman -- who has five catches for 75 yards this season -- shouldn't be considered as a fantasy option.