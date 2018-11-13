Browns' Breshad Perriman: Two receptions Sunday
Perriman caught both of his targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 28-16 win against the Falcons.
Perriman played only 13 offensive snaps, but made them count with two catches. He remains buried on the depth chart, though he did out-snap Damion Ratley, which comes as a new development. Barring an injury to either Jarvis Landry or Antonio Callaway, however, Perriman -- who has five catches for 75 yards this season -- shouldn't be considered as a fantasy option.
