Browns general manager John Dorsey said he wants to re-sign Perriman, who is scheduled to become a free agent, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Released by Baltimore at the end of the preseason, Perriman briefly landed in Washington before eventually settling in Cleveland where he looked comfortable for the first time in his career. The 2015 first-round pick caught 16 of 25 targets for 340 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Browns, making a bunch of big plays over the final five weeks of the season. Still only 25 years old, Perriman may lack the hands, toughness and route-running precision to successfully fill a high-volume role, but his raw athleticism proved useful once he settled in as a part-time deep threat. He could draw quite a bit of interest in March with the upcoming crop of free agents expected to be weak in wideout talent.