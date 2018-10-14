Perriman is listed as inactive Sunday against the Chargers.

Perriman was just picked up by the Browns on Saturday, so it's no surprise to see him left off the active roster the following day. He'll look to get better acclimated with the offense this week in hopes of being able to contribute Week 7 in Tampa Bay. In the meantime, Cleveland will move forward with Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callway as the top options at wide receiver, as Rashard Higgins (knee) is inactive Week 6.

