The Browns signed Allen on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Allen spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rams but was released in a cap move earlier this offseason. He has 50 games -- 32 starts -- of experience and gives Cleveland some valuable depth on the interior of its offensive line. He should compete with 2022 seventh-rounder Dawson Deaton for top backup duties behind starting center Ethan Pocic.