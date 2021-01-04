site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Brian Allen: Secures pact with Browns
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2021
1 min read
Allen signed with the Browns on Monday.
After spending most of the 2020 season on the Bengals' practice squad, Allen is heading to Cleveland to join the active roster. The cornerback suited up in just one
NFL game with San Fransisco this season, where he recorded three solo tackles.
