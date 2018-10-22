Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Career-high 10 tackles Sunday
Boddy-Calhoun posted a career-high 10 tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tampa Bay.
Boddy-Calhoun took over the nickelback position for T.J. Carrie -- who moved to right cornerback -- on Sunday and made the most of his increased workload. He posted double-digit tackles for the first time of his career and nearly doubled his tackle total on the year. Expect Boddy-Calhoun to continue to see more opportunities as long as E.J. Gaines (concussion) is out.
