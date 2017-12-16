Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Doubtful for Week 15
Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Boddy-Calhoun did not practice this week and could potentially be ruled out come Saturday. Jason McCourty and Mike Jordan are the Browns' only fully healthy cornerbacks heading into Sunday's game.
