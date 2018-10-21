Boddy-Calhoun will replace T.J. Carrie as the nickel back Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Boddy-Calhoun's work in coverage gives him extra opportunities to force turnovers, especially in this matchup. The Buccaneers average 38 passing attempts per game and have thrown nine interceptions through five contests. The third-year pro has been limited in his work thus far, but he has play-making ability as he showed with three interceptions his rookie season.

