Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Limited during Wednesday's practice
Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Boddy-Calhoun injured his hamstring in Week 8 against the Vikings and failed to return to the game. Even though the Browns are coming off their bye week, it seems his hamstring is still bothering him in some capacity. If he's unable to go, Darius Hillary -- who was just signed to the active roster Wednesday -- would likely step in.
