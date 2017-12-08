Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The second-year pro has been playing enough defensive snaps to vault him into fantasy relevance, but he sits with just 34 tackles and six pass breakups through 12 games. The Packers have put more emphasis on the run game lately, but in the six games QB Brett Hundley has started, he's averaged 28.7 pass attempts, giving ample opportunities to cornerbacks to make plays. If Boddy-Calhoun can't go, expect Mike Jordan and Darius Hillary to see more defensive snaps.