Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: No longer on injury report
Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and is on track to play against the Lions on Sunday.
Boddy-Calhoun was limited in practice up until Friday when full participated for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 8. He and the rest of Cleveland's secondary will look to slow down Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Sunday.
