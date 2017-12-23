Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Questionable for Week 16
Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Boddy-Calhoun did not practice Thursday but was a limited participant Friday to earn the questionable designation. The 24-year-old has sat out the last two games, but could potentially see an increased snap count Sunday with starting cornerback Jamar Taylor (foot) also listed as questionable.
