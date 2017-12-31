Boddy-Calhoun (knee) will return to the field Week 17 against the Steelers.

Following a three-week absence, Boddy-Calhoun returned to the practice field on a limited basis, and will suit up for the regular season finale. Jamar Taylor (foot) is active as well, however, so Boddy-Calhoun could be limited to nickel and other DB-heavy packages.

