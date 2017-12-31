Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Returns Week 17
Boddy-Calhoun (knee) will return to the field Week 17 against the Steelers.
Following a three-week absence, Boddy-Calhoun returned to the practice field on a limited basis, and will suit up for the regular season finale. Jamar Taylor (foot) is active as well, however, so Boddy-Calhoun could be limited to nickel and other DB-heavy packages.
More News
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Sidelined Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Doubtful for Week 15•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Makes appearance on injury report•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...