Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Boddy-Calhoun only managed two limited practices this week, which weren't enough for the Browns to sign off on the cornerback returning from a two-game absence. It's expected that Mike Jordan will serve as the Browns' No. 3 corner with Boddy-Calhoun sidelined again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories