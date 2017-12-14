Boddy-Calhoun (knee) did not participate at the Browns' practice Wednesday.

Boddy-Calhoun was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Packers, his first missed game of the season. There is no clear timetable for his return, but Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide a bit more clarity on his status for Week 15.

