Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Won't play Sunday
Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is inactive for Sunday's home matchup against the Ravens.
Boddy-Calhoun didn't log any practice time this week, which tagged him with a doubtful status for the Week 15 showdown. Fortunately for the Browns, regular starter Jamar Taylor (foot) is suiting up for the contest.
