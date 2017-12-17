Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is inactive for Sunday's home matchup against the Ravens.

Boddy-Calhoun didn't log any practice time this week, which tagged him with a doubtful status for the Week 15 showdown. Fortunately for the Browns, regular starter Jamar Taylor (foot) is suiting up for the contest.

