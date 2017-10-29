Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Won't return Sunday
Boddy-Calhoun won't return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a hamstring injury, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Boddy-Calhoun suffered in the injury in the second half of Sunday's tilt. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but he'll have some extra time to recover since the Browns have a bye next week. Reggie Porter and Mike Jordan will figure to see some extra reps in Boddy-Calhoun's absence.
-
