Colquitt is being checked for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Colquitt has booted 54 punts this season, landing 16 inside the 20 yard line for an average of 48.9 yards per punt. Kicker Zane Gonzalez has taken over the punting duties and will continue to until Colquitt can return.