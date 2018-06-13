Browns' Britton Colquitt: Set to miss minicamp
Colquitt underwent a knee procedure and will miss mandatory minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports
Colquitt finished fifth in the league with 47.6 yards per punt during 2017. However, he dropped just 24 punts inside the 20, ranking 24th in the league, so Cleveland scooped Justin Vogel (44.4 yards per punt) off of waivers from the Packers to add competition. As long as Colquitt's recovery isn't long-term, the battle projects to go through training camp.
