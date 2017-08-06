Browns' Brock Osweiler: Boosts case at scrimmage

Osweiler helped himself at Friday's scrimmage, making a case to join the first-team offense for Monday's practice, ESPN.com's Pat McManamon reports.

Osweiler has been with the second unit throughout camp, with Cody Kessler getting most of the first-team reps and DeShone Kizer dominating third-team work while also mixing in with the starters. Osweiler could finally get some first-team work after outplaying his competitors this weekend, perhaps making him a candidate to start Thursday's preseason opener against New Orleans. The competition in Cleveland still appears wide open.