Browns' Brock Osweiler: Boosts case at scrimmage
Osweiler helped himself at Friday's scrimmage, making a case to join the first-team offense for Monday's practice, ESPN.com's Pat McManamon reports.
Osweiler has been with the second unit throughout camp, with Cody Kessler getting most of the first-team reps and DeShone Kizer dominating third-team work while also mixing in with the starters. Osweiler could finally get some first-team work after outplaying his competitors this weekend, perhaps making him a candidate to start Thursday's preseason opener against New Orleans. The competition in Cleveland still appears wide open.
