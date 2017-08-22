Browns' Brock Osweiler: Could get job this week

Browns coach Hue Jackson said he wants to name a winner in the team's quarterback battle between Osweiler and DeShone Kizer by Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Kizer has been much better than Osweiler through the first two weeks of the preseason, Jackson's usage of the two quarterbacks suggests the veteran is still more likely to get the Week 1 nod. Cody Kessler seemingly fell out of the running a couple weeks ago, representing an unfortunate middle ground between Kizer's upside and Osweiler's experience. Kizer figures to make starts this season, regardless of Jackson's upcoming decision.