Browns' Brock Osweiler: Has real shot at No. 1 gig

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Osweiler has a legitimate shot to win the Week 1 starting job, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Cleveland primarily took on Osweiler's contract to add a 2018 second-round pick, the 26-year-old also adds a veteran presence to a quarterback room that otherwise consists of rookie DeShone Kizer and second-year players Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. Kessler enters training camp as a slight favorite for the Week 1 job after making eight starts last season, but he'll face serious competition from Osweiler and Kizer, with all three likely to get first-team snaps. Regardless of who wins the battle, Cleveland likely hopes to rely on a strong offensive line and its backfield duo of Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson. Of course, the team will have to throw more often than planned if it spends another season playing from behind nearly every week.