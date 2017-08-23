Browns' Brock Osweiler: Losing battle with Kizer

DeShone Kizer will start over Osweiler in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, with head coach Hue Jackson saying that the rookie is positioning himself to also earn the Week 1 starting nod, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

Jackson stopped short of declaring that Kizer will get the Week 1 start, leaving the coach some room to switch things up if the rookie implodes in Saturday's game. Kizer's performance is unlikely to be much worse than what the team has seen from Osweiler, who has thrown for just 67 yards on 22 pass attempts while failing to produce any points on six drives this preseason. The Browns likely will retain Osweiler even if he loses the battle, as his $16 million base salary is fully guaranteed.