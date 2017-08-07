Browns' Brock Osweiler: Named starter for preseason opener
Browns coach Hue Jackson announced that Osweiler would start the Browns' preseason opener Thursday against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
While Osweiler seems to have an early leg up on Cody Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer in the competition for the starting role, he'll need to perform well in the preseason in order to solidify himself as the Browns' signal caller by the time the regular season arrives. Osweiler hasn't received many reps in training camp thus far with the first-team offense, so it wouldn't be surprising if his rapport with the Browns' receivers is a bit lacking Thursday. Jackson said that once Osweiler's night is done, Kessler, Kizer and Kevin Hogan will follow him in succession to pick up some reps at quarterback.
