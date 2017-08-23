Osweiler isn't expected to play at all in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Browns coach Hue Jackson named DeShone Kizer as the starter for the team's dress rehearsal, seemingly setting the rookie up for the Week 1 starting gig if he can avoid falling flat on his face Saturday night. It's unclear why Osweiler is being held out completely, but it may just be that the team wants to get another look at Cody Kessler and/or Kevin Hogan after Kizer is removed from the game. Given that his $16 million base salary is guaranteed, Osweiler doesn't seem likely to be released or traded before the season.