Browns' Brock Osweiler: Picked off Monday

Osweiler completed six of eight passes for 25 yards and an interception in Monday's preseason game versus the Giants.

Osweiler started the game but stayed in charge for only Cleveland's first two series. On the first, Osweiler had a pass batted at the line of scrimmage and subsequently intercepted. On the next, the Browns were forced to punt. Although the sample size was small, Osweiler won't be pleased by his performance. That being said, his experience may still give him the upper hand in Cleveland's quarterback competition heading into the team's third preseason tilt.