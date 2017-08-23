The Browns have made calls around the league regarding possible trades for Osweiler, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

It's unclear exactly how a trade would work, consider Osweiler is grossly overpaid with a fully guaranteed base salary of $16 million for the upcoming season (Cleveland got a second-round pick in exchange for taking on his contract). The Browns seem to be preparing DeShone Kizer for Week 1, as the rookie has been dubbed the starter for Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay. For his part, Osweiler said he'll continue to focus on being a good teammate and suggested he hasn't requested a trade, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journals reports.