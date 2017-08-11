Browns' Brock Osweiler: Turns in unimpressive preseason debut
Osweiler completed 6 of 14 passes for 42 yards and added 10 yards on his lone carry of Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.
Osweiler got the starting nod in this one, but he turned in an unspiring 3 yards per attempt while completing under 50 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, rookie DeShone Kizer was much more effective, tossing for 184 yards and a touchdown. Osweiler certainly didn't help his case for the starting job in this one and will need to show improvement next Monday against the Giants to avoid falling behind in the position battle with Kizer.
More News
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Named starter for preseason opener•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Boosts case at scrimmage•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Has real shot at No. 1 gig•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Getting second-team reps•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Could lose roster spot before Week 1•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Could compete for starting spot•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...