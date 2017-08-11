Browns' Brock Osweiler: Turns in unimpressive preseason debut

Osweiler completed 6 of 14 passes for 42 yards and added 10 yards on his lone carry of Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.

Osweiler got the starting nod in this one, but he turned in an unspiring 3 yards per attempt while completing under 50 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, rookie DeShone Kizer was much more effective, tossing for 184 yards and a touchdown. Osweiler certainly didn't help his case for the starting job in this one and will need to show improvement next Monday against the Giants to avoid falling behind in the position battle with Kizer.