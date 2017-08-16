Browns' Brock Osweiler: Will start second preseason tilt

Osweiler will start at quarterback during Monday's preseason game against the Giants.

Osweiler draws the start for the second consecutive preseason contest, but DeShone Kizer remains a threat to overtake Osweiler as the Browns' starting quarterback by the time Week 1 rolls around. Osweiler has experience on his side, which could force coach Hue Jackson to deploy him right out of the gate as Kizer continues to learn an NFL offense for the first time.