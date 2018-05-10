Browns' Brogan Roback: To sign with Browns

Roback is signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Roback is coming off a season at Eastern Michigan where he threw for 2,890 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions before suffering a leg fracture in the team's season finale. With the Browns secure at the quarterback position with Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and first overall pick Baker Mayfield, Roback will likely end up being a candidate for the team's practice squad.