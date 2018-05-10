Browns' Brogan Roback: To sign with Browns
Roback is signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Roback is coming off a season at Eastern Michigan where he threw for 2,890 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions before suffering a leg fracture in the team's season finale. With the Browns secure at the quarterback position with Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and first overall pick Baker Mayfield, Roback will likely end up being a candidate for the team's practice squad.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...