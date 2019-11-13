Play

Cox signed with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cox, the son of former Dolphins' LB Bryan Cox, brings depth to Cleveland's offensive line, but he won't play too big a role in IDP formats. The 25-year-old was recently let go by the Panthers after recording a pair of tackles in Week 9.

