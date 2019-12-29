Cox was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hand injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Since signing with the Browns on Nov. 13, Cox has slowly increased his playing time. The 25-year-old defensive end has logged above a 50-percent snap share in four of the last five games, recording eight tackles and 0.5 sacks in the process. Porter Gustin could see additional snaps in Cox's stead.