The Browns are listing Treggs as a starting receiver on their depth chart heading into their Week 10 game against the Lions.

Free-agent pickup Kenny Britt has failed to meet expectations as a No. 1 receiver and Rashard Higgins has seen his involvement in the offense tail off since his big Week 2 showing against the Ravens, aiding Treggs' rise up the depth chart. The fact that Higgins and Treggs -- both of whom were waiver pickups earlier this season -- have been deployed in starting roles illustrates the porous state of the Browns' receiving corps, a group that isn't expected to receive any sort of meaningful boost until Josh Gordon (suspension) is eligible to return in Week 13. By virtue of likely logging more snaps than most of the team's other wideouts, Treggs and Ricardo Louis will probably offer the most fantasy upside of the lot in Week 10, but both are still unworthy of rostering in most settings. Over his four games with the Browns, Treggs is averaging a meager 19.7 receiving yards per contest while hauling in only five of 14 targets during that stretch.