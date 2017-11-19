Treggs is listed as inactive Sunday against the Jaguars.

It's been quite the turn of fortune for Treggs, who was listed as a starting receiver Week 10, but turned in zero catches on three targets over 24 snaps. He'll now head to the inactive list, as it appears he'll be the odd man out with Corey Coleman (hand) suiting up for the first time since Week 2.

