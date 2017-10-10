Treggs was on the field for 42 of 76 offensive snaps and ended with two receptions (six targets) for 28 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.

In his first game as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Treggs was immediately inserted into the game plan and ended up seeing more field time than Rashard Higgins. However, the 23-year-old will likely see a reduction in snaps once Kenny Britt (knee/groin) returns.